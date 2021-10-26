9 / 10

After an elaborate consultation with the National War Museum in London, Andrew Mollo, a British expert on military uniforms, did the sketches for the military costumes, which were arranged sequentially according to scouts, cavalry, horse artillery, general and staff, infantry, heavy artillery and baggage. Red and gold, blue and silver, red and yellow and white uniforms were produced for the Bengal cavalry. In this context, Shama Zaidi who was closely associated with the film categorically mentioned that "As this was a pre-mutiny sequence, army uniforms before the mutiny were not standardised." (Source: IIC Art Gallery)