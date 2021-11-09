MUST READ
- Nawab Malik has 'underworld links' with Mumbai blast convict, Dawood aide: Devendra Fadnavis
- Explained: India's submarine strength
- Undeterred by daughter’s murder, he scripts hope for girls
- After Islamabad, Beijing to skip New Delhi meeting on Kabul; Iran and Russia to join
- Ravi Shastri's parting shot: 'If you put Bradman in bubble, his average will come down'
- From 2007-12, Rafale maker paid €7.5 mn to middleman: French portal
‘The Porcelain Rose’: A look at Paula Sengupta’s evocative artworksNovember 9, 2021 5:57:53 pm
- Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
- CitiesSidhu by his side, Channi says Punjab Cabinet has accepted AG's resignation
- Rafale row: French portal Mediapart's revelations trigger Cong-BJP slugfest
- EntertainmentChhorii teaser: Pregnant Nushrratt Bharuccha is surrounded by deep, dark secrets in terrifying first look, watch
- EntertainmentTaarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Disha Vakani looks unrecognisable in viral photo, fans miss Dayaben
- TrendingWildlife photographer comes face-to-face with mountain lion, video goes viral
- TrendingFormer inmates sue Oklahoma jailers for 'torture' with Baby Shark song
- SportsWhat lazy meme-makers don't know about Ravi Shastri
- SportsRavi Shastri's parting shot: 'If you put Bradman in bubble, his average will come down'
- OpinionThe ‘jilted lover’ political mindset is playing out in Maharashtra
- Why UNESCO has designated Srinagar as creative city
- LifestyleSudarshan Sahoo awarded Padma Vibhushan; know about the veteran sculptor
- TechnologyCrypto 101: Everything you need to know before investing