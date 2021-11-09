4 / 10

“The porcelain rose or Etlingera elatior, a succulent plant indigenous to regions with tropical climate, does indeed encapsulate the essence of the artist’s most recent project in many ways. A native of the Southeast Asian humid rainforests, it is also found in the equatorial regions of Africa. The genus is named after eighteenth-century German botanist Andreas Ernst Etlinger, reflecting a well-established strategy of colonial nomenclature. The interregional associations of the plant are further enhanced by the evocation of porcelain-specialised pottery integral to Chinese art history," noted Rajarshi Sengupta, academician, practitioner and art historian in his essay on The Porcelain Rose; The Poisoned Crater (Source: PR Handout)