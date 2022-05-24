5 / 9

“In PSYCHE, we explore the human mind in a most unusual journey where we try to understand the mind with the help of our mind! We pay close attention to both, the maladies as well as the health of our sentient selves. As always, we unpack objects of research inquiry across research disciplines at Science Gallery Bengaluru, to further our mandate of bridging the gap between research and the public," said Jahnavi Phalkey, founding director, Science Gallery Bengaluru; Interactive experience ‘Playing with Reality’, is based on the winner of the Best VR Immersive Work in 2021 at the Venice International Film Festival which unravels what the phenomenon of psychosis can teach about the limits of reality; stills from the exhibit Playing with Reality, ca. 2022 | Artists: Barry Gene Murphy and May Abdalla