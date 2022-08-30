10 / 10

“The goal of all art ultimately is to open up minds and challenge perspectives. It shows one the power of imagination and the beauty that this world holds if only we allow ourselves to see it differently! In times like now, with the prevailing chaos and continuing tumultuous moods, it seems almost essential for us to gain such an escape and rediscover the beauty in the small, often underestimated things around us,” Shah said in a press statement; Vipul Prajapati, The Beauty of 9,869 Dots (2021)(Source: PR Handout)