The philatelic material is organised into three broad periods. The first period begins with the issue of a commemorative stamp on Ambedkar in 1966 and ends with another commemorative stamp issued in 1991 after he was posthumously conferred with the Bharat Ratna. The material of this period is limited to commemorative releases that portray him as a standalone icon. The second period (1992 - 2010) is when Ambedkar was included in the definitive series which marks his entry into the philatelic pantheon hitherto restricted to Gandhi and Nehru. Also, in this period Ambedkar is no longer restricted to commemoratives and he figures on a very wide variety of philatelic material, mentions the press statement (Courtesy: IIC)