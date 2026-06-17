Everything you didn’t know about the craft of Bhujodi
Bhujodi is a small, culturally rich artisan village located just 8 km southeast of Bhuj in the Kutch district of Gujarat, India. Here's everything you need to know about it and its serious artisanal work.
Tucked away in the Kutch district of Gujarat, Bhujodi is much more than a picturesque village. Known as a living hub of textile traditions, it has preserved centuries old weaving techniques while adapting to modern markets. Here's what makes Bhujodi one of India's most fascinating craft villages. (wikimedia commons)
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A Village Built on Weaving: Bhujodi has been home to the Vankar weaving community for over 500 years. Generations of artisans have passed down their skills, making weaving the backbone of the village's identity and economy. (wikimedia commons)
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Home to Living Museums and Craft Workshops: Visitors can explore artisan homes, weaving studios, and cultural centers where craftspeople demonstrate spinning, dyeing, and weaving techniques first hand. (wikimedia commons)
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It Survived the 2001 Gujarat Earthquake: The devastating 2001 earthquake severely affected the village, but Bhujodi's artisan community rebuilt itself through resilience, support from craft organizations, and renewed interest in handmade textiles. (wikimedia commons)
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Natural Materials Take Centre Stage: Traditional Bhujodi weavers work with locally sourced wool, cotton, and silk. Many artisans continue to use natural dyes and sustainable practices rooted in centuries-old traditions. (wikimedia commons)
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The Famous Bhujodi Shawl: The village is renowned for its handcrafted woolen shawls, stoles, and blankets. These textiles are celebrated for their intricate motifs, earthy colours, and exceptional craftsmanship. (amazon.in)
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Tradition Meets Contemporary Design: Today's Bhujodi artisans collaborate with designers from across India and abroad. While preserving traditional techniques, they create contemporary products that appeal to global audiences. (amazon.in)