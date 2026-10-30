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Global Recognition and World Rankings: The institution has recently taken the global cultural stage by storm, securing the 9th rank in the world and 1st in Asia on the "World’s 100 Best Museums" list. It stands out as the only Indian museum to secure a spot in the top 100, notably outranking iconic cultural titans like the Louvre in Paris and the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York. This global praise highlights the institution's massive success in blending ancient regional heritage with cutting-edge, world-class presentation and curation standards.