An Immersive and Inclusive Cultural Hub: Beyond traditional history galleries, the campus functions as a highly interactive, modern community hub designed to engage diverse audiences. It features a unique, dedicated Diaspora Gallery that traces the history, struggles, and global cultural impact of the Bihari diaspora across international borders. Additionally, the museum breaks standard rigid norms with an interactive Children’s Gallery packed with tactile history games, and hosts an upscale, on-site restaurant called Potbelly that serves authentic, regional Bihari cuisine with a modern twist. (wikimedia commons)