Capybaras may have become internet favourites for their calm vibes and adorable looks, but there’s a lot more to these fascinating animals. From surprising swimming skills to unusual friendships, the world’s largest rodents are full of surprises.
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They are the world’s largest rodents: Capybaras can weigh over 60 kilos and grow more than four feet long, making them the biggest rodents on Earth.
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Their teeth never stop growing: Like other rodents, capybaras’ teeth keep growing throughout their lives, so they constantly chew grasses and plants to wear them down.
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They are incredible swimmers: With slightly webbed feet and eyes positioned high on their heads, capybaras can glide through water with ease and even stay submerged for several minutes.
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They communicate in lots of ways: Capybaras bark, whistle, purr, and chirp to communicate with their groups, much more vocal than most people expect.
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They love hanging out with other animals: Capybaras are famous for getting along with birds, monkeys, turtles, and even crocodiles. Their calm nature makes them surprisingly social.
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Water is part of their daily life: They spend a lot of time near rivers, lakes, and wetlands. Water helps them stay cool and escape predators quickly.