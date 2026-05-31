Long before cloud storage and instant messaging, office desks looked very different. From clunky machines to tools that now feel straight out of another era, these once-essential office items have quietly disappeared from most workplaces. (unsplash)
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Dictaphone: Executives and assistants often relied on dictaphones to record notes, memos, or letters before voice notes and transcription apps took over. (wikimedia commons)
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Fax Machine: A must-have in offices for decades, fax machines were once the quickest way to send signed documents across cities or countries in minutes. (wikimedia commons)
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Pneumatic Tube Systems: In larger office buildings, these air-powered tubes whisked paperwork and messages from desk to desk, fast, practical, and surprisingly futuristic for their time. (wikimedia commons)
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Rolodex: Before digital contact lists, the Rolodex was the go-to desk essential. Packed with business cards and phone numbers, it kept important contacts literally at your fingertips. (wikimedia commons)
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Typewriter Correction Paper: Typos once meant pulling out correction paper or liquid and fixing mistakes by hand. It was a small but necessary part of office work before backspace became second nature. (wikimedia commons)
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Carbon Paper: Need multiple copies? Carbon paper made it possible. Sandwiched between sheets, it instantly duplicated whatever you typed or wrote. (wikimedia commons)