Nepali mountaineer Kami Rita Sherpa has once again rewritten mountaineering history by climbing Mount Everest for a record breaking 32nd time. Widely known as the “Everest Man,” the veteran Sherpa guide continues to set extraordinary milestones in high altitude climbing. (wikipedia)
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A New World Record: Kami Rita Sherpa reached the summit of Mount Everest on May 17, 2026, surpassing his own previous record and extending his legacy as the climber with the most Everest ascents in history. (facebook: trekking in nepal)
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Born in Nepal’s Famous Mountaineering Region: Kami Rita was born in Thame village in Nepal’s Solukhumbu district, the same region associated with legendary climber Tenzing Norgay. (instagram: kamiritasherpa)
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Everest Climbing Runs in His Family: Coming from a Sherpa mountaineering family, Kami Rita followed generations of guides and climbers who helped shape Nepal’s Himalayan expedition culture.(instagram: kamiritasherpa)
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He First Climbed Everest in 1994: The veteran climber first summited Everest more than 30 years ago and has climbed the mountain nearly every year since, except during seasons when expeditions were cancelled.(instagram: kamiritasherpa)
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He Has Climbed Several Other Major Peaks: Apart from Everest, Kami Rita has also climbed major Himalayan peaks including K2, Lhotse, Cho Oyu, and Manaslu during his long mountaineering career. (wikimedia commons)
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Sherpas Remain the Backbone of Everest Expeditions: Kami Rita’s achievement highlights the crucial role Sherpa climbers and guides play in helping expeditions safely navigate the world’s highest mountain. (wikimedia commons)