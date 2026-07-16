Italian food is celebrated for its simplicity, but behind every memorable pasta, risotto, or roast is a carefully chosen blend of herbs and spices. These ingredients may seem humble, yet they are responsible for many of the flavours that define Italy's culinary traditions. (unsplash)
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Basil: Fresh basil is essential to dishes such as pesto, Caprese salad, and tomato-based sauces. Its sweet aroma instantly evokes the flavours of Italy. (wikimedia commons)
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Crushed Red Pepper: Known in Italy as peperoncino, these chili flakes add a pleasant kick to pasta dishes, seafood recipes, and sauces, particularly in the south. (wikimedia commons)
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Fennel Seeds: Widely used in Italian sausages and regional breads, fennel seeds contribute a sweet, aromatic note that is especially common in southern Italian cuisine. (wikimedia commons)
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Oregano: A cornerstone of Italian cooking, oregano brings a warm, slightly peppery flavor to pizza sauces, pasta dishes, roasted vegetables, and Mediterranean-style meats. (wikimedia commons)
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Rosemary: With its distinctive pine-like fragrance, rosemary is frequently used in roasted meats, potatoes, focaccia, and rustic countryside recipes. (wikimedia commons)
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Sage: A favourite in northern Italy, sage is often paired with butter sauces, gnocchi, ravioli, and roasted meats, adding an earthy depth of flavour. (wikimedia commons)