Elona Holmes (alone spelt backward) is Sherlock and Mycroft's younger sister. A fictional figure on whom the recent Netflix film has been made, she also has a series of books all detailing her journey to self-actualisation and honing her craft she got but from who else, Sherlock himself. Written by Nancy Springer, the series (six books in total) is fun, intriguing and finally gives us a female detective we deserve. Read on. (Source: Amazon.in | Designed by Gargi Singh)