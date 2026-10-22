English desserts go far beyond the usual puddings and pies we often hear about. Many traditional treats remain underrated outside the UK, offering comforting flavours, rich textures, and a deep sense of heritage. Here are six English desserts you should definitely try. (Source: Photo by unsplash)
2 / 7
Bakewell Tart: A delightful combination of shortcrust pastry, jam, and almond frangipane, nutty, sweet, and perfectly balanced. (Source: Photo by unsplash)
3 / 7
Eccles Cake: A flaky pastry filled with currants and spices, offering a rich, slightly tangy sweetness in every bite. (Source: Photo by unsplash)
4 / 7
Eton Mess: A simple yet delicious mix of crushed meringue, whipped cream, and strawberries, light, airy, and refreshing. (Source: Photo by unsplash)
5 / 7
Queen of Puddings: A layered dessert with breadcrumbs, jam, and a fluffy meringue topping, comfort food with a regal name. (Source: Photo by unsplash)
6 / 7
Spotted Dick: A classic steamed suet pudding with dried fruits, typically served with warm custard, rich, nostalgic, and very British. (Source: Photo by unsplash)
7 / 7
Treacle Tart: A sweet, sticky tart made with golden syrup, breadcrumbs, and lemon juice, famously loved by Harry Potter. (Source: Photo by unsplash)