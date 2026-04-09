The Primetime Emmy Awards recognise excellence in television, yet not every winner becomes a household name. Alongside the iconic hits, several underrated, Emmy-winning series deserve just as much of your attention. (Source: Photo by wikipedia )
2 / 7
Breaking Bad: A legendary crime drama that earned multiple Emmys for its intense storytelling and unforgettable performances. (Source: Photo by wikipedia )
3 / 7
Fleabag: A bold and emotionally raw series that mixes humour with heartbreak, winning Emmys for writing and acting. (Source: Photo by wikipedia )
4 / 7
Godless: A visually stunning Western drama that flew under the radar but earned Emmy recognition for its performances and cinematography. (Source: Photo by wikipedia )
5 / 7
Olive Kitteridge: A subtle, character driven miniseries that won multiple Emmys, known for its powerful storytelling and performances. (Source: Photo by wikipedia )
6 / 7
Succession: A sharp and compelling drama about power, family, and media empires, one of the most critically acclaimed modern shows. (Source: Photo by wikipedia )
7 / 7
The Americans: An underrated Cold War spy drama that quietly won Emmys for its writing and acting, praised for its depth and tension. (Source: Photo by wikipedia )