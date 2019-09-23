Emmy Awards 2019: Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Sophie Turner, Kendall Jenner turn heads

Kendall Jenner was there and one would be mistaken to think her appearance would go unnoticed. She turned heads at the star-studded event, and how as she donned a red floral Richard Quinn gown. The black latex turtleneck bodysuit underneath grabbed all the eyeballs and though it created quite a splash, we not sure what to think about it. Kim Kardashian was there too and she was seen wearing a skintight black dress.(Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)