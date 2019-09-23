Lifestyle Gallery Emmy Awards 2019: Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Sophie Turner, Kendall Jenner turn heads The 71st Primetime Emmy Awards recently concluded and amidst huge anticipation, a wide array of stars walked the purple carpet. In case you are keen to know who wore what (considering you already know who won what), here is a list. The 71st Primetime Emmy Awards recently concluded and amidst huge anticipation, a wide array of stars walked the purple carpet. In case you are keen to know who wore what (considering you already know who won what), here is a list. Everyone's favourite Fleabag won top honours at the Emmys. And the woman behind the magical series turned up looking dreamy in a Monique Lhuillier gown. Giving her characteritstic jumpsuits a miss, Phoebe Waller-Bridge looked lovely. The look was rounded out with messy hairdo. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Billy Porter turned up in a Michael Kors outfit and rounded it off with a custom hat by British designer Stephen Jones. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Kendall Jenner was there and one would be mistaken to think her appearance would go unnoticed. She turned heads at the star-studded event, and how as she donned a red floral Richard Quinn gown. The black latex turtleneck bodysuit underneath grabbed all the eyeballs and though it created quite a splash, we not sure what to think about it. Kim Kardashian was there too and she was seen wearing a skintight black dress.(Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP) Padma Lakshmi looked like a goddess in this icy blue gown. ( (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP) Emilia Clarke, who was nominated for Game of Thrones chanelled a Jennifer Lopez-inspired look. She looked absolutely gorgeous in this dark blue Valentino dress. We cannot get enough of this. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Sophie Turner played it simple and safe in this blush pink dress. We like how the acter did not go overboard with either her makeup or accessories. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas were spotted at the event, and, needless to say looked striking. Jones stepped out wearing a pink Georges Hobeika gown and it is difficult to look away from her. Douglas, on the other hand, looked dapper in formal wear. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP) Michelle Williams won the award for outstanding lead actress for Fosse/Verdon and stunned in a Louis Vitton dress. She looked lovely and is definitely one of our favourites from the night. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Jodie Comer, who won award for outstanding lead actress for "Killing Eve" was spotted in a Tom Ford white dress. We quite liked the attire and the actor nailed it. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP) Hollywood actors are known for literally wearing their political statement on their sleeves and Laverne Cox did the same as she walked the purple carpet wearing a ruffledt gown from Monsoori and accessorising it with an acrylic clutch by Edie Parker. Her support for LGBTQ was loud and clear. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)