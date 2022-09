1 / 10

After making heads turn at the 74th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards, stars headed to the after party which was -- as expected -- a fashion gala, with celebrities playing with their style and how!



Held at the San Vicente Bungalows in West Hollywood, stars celebrated their big wins, while ensuring to dazzle through the night. As such, lets take a look at some of the best style moments from the night. (Tan France/ Instagram)