1 / 11

The 74th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards, held at the Microsoft Theater on September 12, was the perfect blend of talent and style. Attended by numerous celebrities who put their best fashion foot forward, the awards night -- as expected-- was no less than a fashion gala. With stars experimenting with silhouettes, trends, patterns, and shades, some that stood out include Zendaya, Elle Fanning, Andrew Garfield, Lily James, Sarah Paulson, and Amanda Seyfried. So, lets late a look at some of the best-dressed celebs from the night! (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)