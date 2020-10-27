1 / 11

Emily Ratajkowski's best fashion moments are about simple pieces in muted tones -- and that is exactly why we relate to her sense of style so much. Recently, the model took to social media to announce her pregnancy and we cannot contain our excitement. But before she starts giving us major maternity fashion goals, we thought of taking a look at some of her looks from the past. Would you like to join us on this throwback journey? (Photo: emrata/ Instagram, designed by Gargi Singh)