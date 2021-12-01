1 / 12

Emami Art is hosting an ensemble exhibition of contemporary ceramics, “Bhū: The act of becoming”, at the Kolkata Centre for Creativity until December 12, 2021. The exhibition features works of 11 established as well as emerging artists with a diverse range of visual languages within ceramic art. "Molding ideas into objects, the artists of Bhū offer a fresh, contemporary perspective to the ancient craft. It is exciting to see such a dynamic and diverse range of creative voices coming together, creating a confluence of visions," said Richa Agarwal, CEO Emami Art. (Photo: PR handout)