India is home to more than half of the world’s wild Asian elephants, and several protected reserves across the country play a crucial role in conserving these gentle giants. Visiting these elephant habitats offers not just a chance to see them in the wild, but also to experience India’s rich biodiversity and conservation efforts first hand. (unsplash)
2 / 7
Gaj Utsav Landscapes: Several regions under Project Elephant, such as the Nilgiri and Eastern Dooars landscapes, are dedicated to elephant conservation. These areas highlight India’s long term efforts to protect migration routes and reduce human-elephant conflict. (wikimedia commons)
3 / 7
Kaziranga National Park: Famous for its one-horned rhinoceros, Kaziranga is also home to a large population of wild elephants. Grassland safaris here frequently offer sightings of elephants moving through the floodplains. (wikimedia commons)
4 / 7
Mudumalai Tiger Reserve: Situated at the tri junction of Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Karnataka, Mudumalai forms an important elephant corridor. Visitors often encounter large herds during forest drives through its diverse terrain. (wikimedia commons)
5 / 7
Nagarhole National Park: Part of the Nilgiri Biosphere Reserve, Nagarhole’s dense forests and river systems support thriving elephant herds. Jeep and boat safaris provide excellent opportunities to see them in their natural habitat. (wikimedia commons)
6 / 7
Periyar Tiger Reserve: Located in Kerala’s Western Ghats, Periyar is one of the best places to spot wild elephants near its scenic lake. Boat safaris often reveal herds coming to the water, along with rich forest landscapes and diverse wildlife. (wikimedia commons)
7 / 7
Corbett National Park: India’s oldest national park is not just about tigers, its riverine forests and grasslands also support a healthy elephant population, especially visible in zones like Dhikala. (wikimedia commons)