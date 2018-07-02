1 / 10

London is currently host to Elephant Parade - the world’s biggest touring public elephant art exposition - that includes thirty, five-foot Elephant Parade sculptures exquisitely decorated by some of India’s best artists, designers and creative talents. In a bid to raise awareness for the need for elephant conservation, these sculptures have travelled to the UK from India. From top designers like Rohit Bal, and Gaurav Gupta, to J J Valaya among others, limited editions and handcrafted replicas have been exhibited. Check out the best picks here. (Source: elephantparadefan/ Instagram)