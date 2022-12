1 / 10

Dinosaurs may have gone extinct, but if you are a curious soul who wants to know what the creatures looked like or may want your kids to be introduced to them, head over to the electric dinosaur exhibition. Started on December 1, the exhibition taking place at Noida Stadium will end on January 1, 2023. A part of Christmas and New Year Carnival, the exhibition boasts of electric dinosaurs that make the experience exciting.