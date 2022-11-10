1 / 19

Hand-in-hand, wearing white edgy outfits, elderly models and fashion students walked an unusual fashion show in Paris, to promote a more inclusive stance on age. Here, we take a look at some of the pictures from the unique show.



Model Daisy, 90 years old, gets ready backstage before presenting creations by fashion school students of LISAA as part of a fashion show named "Another look at old age" organized by the Petits Freres des Pauvres Association, to promote a more inclusive stance on age, in Paris, France. (REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier)