El Colacho is one of the world’s most unusual and fascinating traditions. Held in a small Spanish village, this centuries-old festival blends religion, folklore, and spectacle in a ritual where men dressed as devils leap over babies. While it may seem bizarre, it carries deep cultural meaning and continues to draw global attention. (wikipedia)
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Where It Takes Place: The festival is held every year in the village of Castrillo de Murcia in northern Spain, as part of celebrations for the Catholic feast of Corpus Christi. (instagram: ordinary)
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Origins in the 17th Century: El Colacho dates back to around 1620, making it over 400 years old. Although its exact origins remain unclear, it has been practiced continuously for centuries. (instagram: ordinary)
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Meaning Behind the Tradition: The leap is believed to cleanse babies of “original sin” and protect them from evil spirits and illness, symbolising a fresh, safe start in life. (instagram: ordinary)
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The Baby Jumping Ritual: The highlight of the festival is when babies born in the past year are placed on mattresses, and the “devils” jump over them in a ritual known as El Salto del Colacho. (instagram: ordinary)
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The Role of the “Devil”: Men dressed as the “Colacho” (symbolizing the devil) run through the streets wearing red and yellow costumes, carrying whips and castanets, creating a dramatic and theatrical atmosphere. (instagram: ordinary)
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A Mix of Religion and Celebration: Beyond the ritual, the festival includes processions, music, dancing, and feasting. It blends Catholic beliefs with local folklore, creating a unique cultural celebration. (instagram: ordinary)