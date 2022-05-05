1 / 15

Diwali or Eid, Christmas or Holi — trust B-town celebrities to impress with their festive fashion, every single time. As such, when they stepped out to celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr recently, they left no stone unturned in leaving us in awe of their elegant ethnic style.



Deepika Padukone looked stunning in a black Sabyasachi ensemble. It consisted of a mid-length velvet kurta with white embroidery and a pair of matching dhoti pants. Ranveer Singh, on the other hand, kept it funky in a multicoloured shirt with powder blue trousers and a pink hat. (Source: Varinder Chawla)