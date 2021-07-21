Must Read
- Cost of putting Pegasus in phones runs into crores
- Pegasus row: Storm in House, Opp says democracy in crisis, seeks SC judge probe
- P B Mehta writes: What the Pegasus surveillance scandal means for Indian democracy
- Second wave: On the ground, oxygen SOS but on the record, zero deaths
- Amid elusive truce, Navjot Singh Sidhu’s show of strength at Golden Temple today
- Uddhav ex-advisor’s flat: I-T says bought via shell firm
- Two-thirds of Indians have Covid antibodies, 40 crore still at risk: ICMR
- Explained: The global spread of Delta
- The wind blowing from Punjab stirs Pilot camp into hope again
- Mangalympics: How sports manga fuels ambitions of Japan Olympians
- Narappa movie review: Venkatesh film is bold, powerful and faithful to Asuran
Eid Mubarak! See pictures of people celebrating Eid-al-Adha around the countryJuly 21, 2021 2:54:17 pm
- Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
- India's medal count at Tokyo? More than 2 but not double-digit
- CitiesTip-off on adult film shoot, raid on Madh Island house, few arrests–what led cops to Raj Kundra
- EntertainmentSupriya Pathak calls Shahid Kapoor 'main anchor' of their family
- EntertainmentMeezaan Jafri on 'hungama' caused by link-up rumours with Navya Nanda: ‘Can’t involve those who want to lead private lives’
- TrendingCentral China floods: Dramatic footage of people stuck in waist-deep waters in subway trains go viral
- TrendingIND v SL: Deepak Chahar's stunning knock in 2nd ODI sparks meme-fest online
- Mangalympics: How sports manga fuels ambitions of Japan Olympians
- Eye on rival: Saurabh Chaudhary’s path to glory riddled with Olympic, world champs
- OpinionWhat the Pegasus surveillance scandal means for Indian democracy
- How many medals can India win at Tokyo?
- TechnologyHalloApp by former WhatsApp exec is an ad-free, private social network