Muslims offer Eid al-Adha prayers at Jama Masjid in New Delhi on the eve of Eid al-Adha. Muslims around the world celebrate Eid al-Adha, or the Feast of the Sacrifice, by sacrificing animals to commemorate prophet Ibrahim's faith on willing to sacrifice his son. While Eid al-Adha falls on the 10th day of Dhu al-Hijjah as per the Islamic lunar calendar, according to the Gregorian calendar, the date varies every year and shifts 11 days from the previous date. Eid al-Adha, also known as Eid ul-Zuha, marks the end of Hajj – the annual pilgrimage undertaken by devout Muslims to Mecca in Saudi Arabia. (Source: AP)