Eid al-Adha, the Islamic festival of sacrifice, is celebrated at the end of the annual pilgrimage of Mecca. The festival is celebrated by Muslims all around the world. Eid al-adha is the second of the two Eids’ celebrated annually, Eid ul-fitr being the other. This year the date for Eid al-adha has been confirmed on September 1-2.



Iraqi Sunni Muslims exchange greetings after prayers at the 17th Ramadan mosque on the first day of Eid al-Adha in Baghdad, Iraq, Friday, Sep. 1, 2017. (Source: AP)