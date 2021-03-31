4 / 13

Himalyan pink salt is slightly lower in sodium as compared to table salt and is found deep in the Himalayan mountains. It contains all 84 trace minerals needed by the body. It is naturally pink or red and has a much milder flavour. It is the highest quality salt available, as it is from the mineral rich Himalayan mountains and is not affected by the chemicals and toxins that are increasing in quantity even in natural sea salt. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)