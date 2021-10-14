MUST READ
- Ticket hopes dented, but Ashish remains his father’s political heir in his village
- Pandora Papers: Oswal’s BVI firm sold coal from Indonesia mine he partly owned
- BSF area expanded, Punjab, Bengal call it intrusion on rights
- With TN rural elections, actor Vijay makes a silent entry into politics
- Centre starts talks for new IT law, looks at stalking to social media
- Rewrite history texts to flag fightback, not losses: review panelist
Dussehra 2021: A look at the preparations ahead of Vijayadashami celebrationsOctober 14, 2021 3:32:17 pm
- Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
- CitiesAryan regular consumer of contraband for the last few years: NCB to court
- Cities‘Captain sahib, don’t do this’: Pargat Singh to Amarinder on Centre increasing BSF powers
- EntertainmentTaapsee Pannu on getting trolled for Rashmi Rocket : 'I was jumping with excitement seeing that reaction to my picture'
- EntertainmentWhen Salim Khan revealed why he and Javed Akhtar split: 'I told him I can take care of myself'
- Trending'Awkward': Jeff Bezos interrupting William Shatner after space flight gets netizens talking
- Trending'I was shaking like a leaf': Meteorite crashes through woman's roof, lands next to her
- SportsIPL Final: KKR spinners hold aces as world awaits Dhoni 'Magic' one last time
- SportsDramatic ups and downs in the space of an over for Rahul Tripathi to take KKR home
- OpinionIs India’s current investor rush too much of a good thing?
- Household-level asset ownership just 3% in India
- LifestylePujo fashion: Kajol hits it out of the park in this blue Anita Dongre sari
- TechnologyWhat is front-running in the cryptocurrency market and how to keep yourself safe