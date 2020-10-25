Bihar polls
- Bihar candidate shot dead, his supporters lynch one of the attackers
- Fadnavis tests positive for Covid-19
- Opinion: The muted must unmute themselves
- Over 50% dip in Bihar first-time voters, under-30 down over 12%
- What stands between Nitish and a possible fourth term?
- Facing pro-Lalu slogans, upset Nitish asks: ‘Ask parents, were there any schools then?’
- Bihar elections: J P Nadda counters Oppn’s jobs pitch with employment to 19 lakh promise
- In RJD's poll manifesto, promises of 10 lakh jobs, tax waivers, equal pay
- 'Perfectly in order': Sitharaman defends free Covid vaccine promise for Bihar amid Oppn backlash
- Looking for Misa Bharti
Dussehra 2020: Here’s how the festival is being celebrated in different parts of the countryOctober 25, 2020 6:30:51 pm
- Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
- Chirag Paswan raises poll pitch, says Nitish Kumar will be behind bars if LJP comes to power
- SportsIPL: CSK overcome RCB with 8-wicket win
- EntertainmentMookuthi Amman trailer: A 'divine' Nayanthara takes on a fake godman
- EntertainmentPawan Kalyan to play a cop in Saagar K Chandra's next
- TrendingHyderabad-based jeweller bags Guinness record for making a ring with 7,801 diamonds
- TrendingDetroit man wins $2 million after accidentally buying an extra lottery ticket
- SportsLIVE | IPL 2020 | RCB vs CSK
- SportsKapil Dev discharged from hospital after emergency angioplasty
- OpinionJihadist movement in India must be confronted the way French President has just done
- Explained: The politics of the pink pantsuit
- LifestyleDussehra 2020 Live Updates: People burn Ravana effigies in various parts of the country; celebrate the victory of good over evil
- TechnologyApple Watch Series 6 review: The watch for our times