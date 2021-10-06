1 / 12

Durga Puja is one of the biggest celebrations in the country, which goes on for at least five days. During this time, the Bengali community gets together and makes a cultural splash. Zeroing-in on an idol or getting one custom-made is one of the foremost steps. Take a look at this picture gallery to find out how in the days leading up to Durga Puja, artisans are busy giving final touches to idols. (Express photo by Shashi Ghosh)