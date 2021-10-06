PANDORA PAPERS
- Sandesara formed 6 offshore firms to expand oil trade after fleeing India
- Post-Ranbaxy, Singh brothers, now in jail, opened 2 offshore firms
- Man who brought Hyatt to India settles inheritance assets in tax haven
- DCM scion, his wife held shares in BVI company
- India-born Singapore billionaire with ties to powerful takes offshore route
- Art auction major linked to clutch of offshore companies
- Cyprus via British Virgin Islands: Arms agent family widens empire
- Harish Salve buys BVI firm to acquire London apartment
- Suris took tax haven route to hotel projects in Dubai, London
- MGF’s Shravan Gupta owned BVI firm, JV with Emaar got $2 million
