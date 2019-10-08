Toggle Menu Sections
Durga Puja 2019: Kajol, Alia Bhatt, Rani Mukherji are here to give you ethnic fashion tips

With people celebrating Dashami, Durga Puja for this year is over leaving people looking expectantly at next year. But you can always check out the celebrities giving some major fashion goals.

After five days of revelry and fun, it is finally time to bid Goddess Durga a farewell. With people celebrating Dashami, Durga Puja for this year is over leaving people looking expectantly at next year. The five-days are marked with pandal hopping, gorging on food and donning the latest festive wear. This year was no different and as usual, the celebrities led the way. Social media was filled with actors stepping out in ethnic wear and giving us some major fashion goals. In case you want to stock up for the rest of the year, here are some fashion tips you can take. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Rani Mukherji was spotted on almost all the days, and for the most days she impressed us with her traditional attires. She was spotted in a pink sheer sari with Hrithik Roshan. The War actor, on the other hand, was seen in a black tee and pants. He paired it with a shirt. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

On another occasion, Mukherji was seen in a bright pink Banarasi silk brocade sari from Raw Mango. Pink might just be the colour to look out for in the upcoming festive season. (Source: Raw Mango/Instagram)

She was also spotted in ikka’ Buti red Chanderi sari and ‘Pali’ magenta silk blouse from Raw Mango. Although the combination is unusual, we are not too impressed with this look. (Source: Raw Mango/Instagram)

Kajol had also stepped out in a Raw Mango creation. Styled by Radhika Mehra, she was spotted donning a‘Haveri’ yellow Mashru sari paired with ‘Ruhi’ gota silk blouse. Accessorised with gold earrings, this is the perfect festive wear. (Source: Radhika Mehra/Instagram)

In another look, she was seen in gulabi gota sari teamed with zari panna bandhani blouse, both from the label Lajjoo C. Although the look works, we wish she had done away with the pink bangles. (Source: Radhika Mehra/Instagram)

Alia Bhatt was seen in a hand painted red organza sari from the label Picchika. Styled by Ami Patel, the look was accessorised with earrings from Amrapali Jewels. (Source: Ami Patel/Instgram)

Ranbir Kapoor too was spotted in a blush pink kurta. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Sara Ali Khan was in Kolkata for the Jashan -e-Dandiya event. She looked pretty in a red ehtnic ensemble.

Bipasha Basu looked lovely in a white sari with red border. The look was accessorised with statement earrings while red bindi and bright red lipstick completed the look. (Source: Bipasha Basu/Instagram)

