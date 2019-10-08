Durga Puja 2019: Kajol, Alia Bhatt, Rani Mukherji are here to give you ethnic fashion tips

After five days of revelry and fun, it is finally time to bid Goddess Durga a farewell. With people celebrating Dashami, Durga Puja for this year is over leaving people looking expectantly at next year. The five-days are marked with pandal hopping, gorging on food and donning the latest festive wear. This year was no different and as usual, the celebrities led the way. Social media was filled with actors stepping out in ethnic wear and giving us some major fashion goals. In case you want to stock up for the rest of the year, here are some fashion tips you can take. (Source: Varinder Chawla)