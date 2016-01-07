1 / 52

An official portrait of Prince George has been released to mark his fourth birthday taken at Kensington Palace. Prince George Alexander Louis, known as His Royal Highness Prince George of Cambridge, was born on July 22, 2013. "The Duke and Duchess are very pleased to share this lovely picture as they celebrate Prince George's fourth birthday, and would like to thank everyone for all of the kind messages they have received," the Kensington Palace said.



In September, Prince George is due to start school.



This is an image taken at the end of June 2017 and released on Friday July 21, 2017 by Britain's Prince William and Kate Duchess of Cambridge of Prince George who celebrates his fourth birthday on Saturday. July 22, 2017. The picture was taken at Kensington Palace in London. (Chris Jackson/Getty Images via AP)