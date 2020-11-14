9 / 9

Alia Bhatt wore a beautiful lehenga made by kids from Art Of Living. Sharing it, she wrote, "This Diwali I wanted to do something different, instead I wore something different This lehenga is a labour of love of so many amazing people - the children of AOL free schools whose names are embroidered on it and karigars who worked across many months. Wishing you all a very Happy Diwali and hope everyone’s in the pink of health, just like my outfit." (Source: Alia Bhatt/Instagram)