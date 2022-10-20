Diwali 2022: How people are preparing for the festival of lights
October 20, 2022 5:00:14 pm
Updated : October 19, 2022 8:20:46 pm
Preparations for Diwali usually begin weeks in advance, and it mostly involves cleaning of the house and buying decorative items. Shopping for lights, lanterns, lamps and diyas is an intrinsic part of the Diwali celebration process. (Express photo by Pavan Khengre)
In this gallery, we look at how people are gearing up to celebrate the festival, which falls on October 23 this year. In this picture, for instance, potters were seen making clay lamps in West Bengal's Duttapukur. (Express photo by Shashi Ghosh)
Buying clay products, mostly home décor pieces, are common around the time of the festival. The purchased products are strategically placed in different parts of the house. Seen here, preparation and sale of various items at Kumbharwada in Pune's Kasba Peth. (Express photo by Pavan Khengre)
In Pune, people were seen shopping at Mandai market, which was bustling with activities. (Express photo by Oshwin Kadhao)
Decorative lanterns are also preferred purchases, for they give a nice festive feel to the house. Seen here, people shopping at Matunga in Mumbai. (Express photo by Pradip Das)
Similarly, in Mumbai's Dharavi, people were photographed buying decorative diyas ahead of Diwali. It is believed that lighting of the diya can ward off dark energies from the house and usher in positivity. (Express photo by Pradip Das)
Many people also purchase new clay idols of Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Ganesh for wealth, health and prosperity. The deities are worshipped on the day of Diwali. Seen here, artists polishing and giving the final touches to the idols ahead of the festival at Sharad Nagar in Pune. (Express photo by Oshwin Kadhao)
People were clicked shopping for diyas and other clay decorative items in Pune's Kumbharwada ahead of the festival of Diwali. (Express photo by Arul Horizon)
Seen here, workers busy making 'aakash kandil' -- a type of decorative lamp made with paper and cane -- that is seen hanging in houses during the festival of Diwali in Mumbai's Mahim. (Express photo by Ganesh Shirsekar)
Clicked here, workers giving finishing touches to giant lanterns (kandils) with faces of politicians in Mumbai's Paras Road. These huge ones are purportedly being made for political parties ahead of the festival. (Express photo by Ganesh Shirsekar)
In Lucknow, workers were photographed preparing diyas and fashioning Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Ganesh idols using cow dung. (Express photo by Vishal Srivastav)
People were photographed shopping at the crowded Kamla Market in Delhi in the days leading up to the festival. (Express photo by Amit Mehra)
People buying firecrackers at Chandrashekhar Agashe Path in Pune. (Express photo by Oshwin Kadhao)