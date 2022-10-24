1 / 11

We Indians love our festivals. The grandeur and the coming together of families and friends make every occasion special. The festival of Diwali is one of the biggest in India, which is also celebrated by the Indian diaspora around the world. There is a lot of preparation that goes on in the days leading to the festival. On the day of it, there is a lot of excitement, as captured in this photo gallery. In this picture, for instance, the Akshardham temple in Gandhinagar looked stunning on the eve of Diwali on Sunday, October 23, 2022. Take a look at some other pictures. (PTI photo)