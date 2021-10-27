MUST READ
- Supreme Court orders independent probe into Pegasus snooping
- When Wankhede stopped Shah Rukh Khan at Mumbai airport customs
- Pandora Papers Part 15: For yacht, overseas real estate, UPL’s Shroff brothers go offshore
- Explained: China's new land border law and Indian concerns
- Cheering Pakistan's T20 win against India: UAPA in Srinagar, FIR in Agra, a sacking in Udaipur
- No seizure or blood tests, WhatsApp chats on poker, says Aryan Khan in Bombay HC
- J&K: Security personnel say militant hideout busted
- TN govt plays down Governor's call for presentation on schemes, depts
- MP man held for putting black cloth on temple roof while fixing decorative lights
- Cases in Malik list: Most awaiting trial, majority of accused behind bars
- Sangh leaders, a goddess, and a sage: the politics of naming UP’s medical colleges
- Sourav Ganguly has football club link with new IPL franchise owner
- Tripura: Mosque vandalised, two shops set on fire during VHP rally
Diwali 2021: In Delhi, the visually-impaired make preparations ahead of the festival of lightsOctober 27, 2021 4:27:03 pm
- Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
- CitiesBombay HC begins hearing Aryan Khan’s bail plea, Amit Desai for Arbaaz Merchant says arrest illegal
- China's unilateral decision to bring new border law is of concern to us: India
- EntertainmentShah Rukh Khan-Amitabh Bachchan's Mohabbatein turns 21: The film with the worst advice a grown-up could offer a teenager
- Entertainment'Aryan Khan is a sensitive boy with heart in the right place': Shah Rukh Khan's manager Pooja Dadlani's old post goes viral
- Trending'Another crown in Rajinikanth's Darbar': Amul celebrates star's Dadasaheb Phalke Award win with topical
- TrendingTiny spider that looks like Elton John 'wearing sunglasses' and 'playing imaginary piano' goes viral
- SportsEngland vs Bangladesh Live Score & Updates: BAN to bat first
- SportsDid New Zealand pull out make Pakistan aggressive? No, says Kane Williamson
- OpinionMamata Banerjee's plan to go from Bhabanipur to Bharat
- How Sasikala's re-entry pact into AIADMK would look like
- LifestyleIs your tea adulterated with exhausted leaves? Here's a simple test to find out
- TechnologyInterview: Snapchat co-founder on AR growth in India