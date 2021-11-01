MUST READ
- Phone chats not proof enough that accused supplied drugs: Court
- Prakash Jha to Dabur to mangalsutra: MP’s Home Minister gets them to fall in line with his hardline
- Editorial: Virat Kohli’s defence of Shami breaks a silence
- Opinion: India’s electoral democracy and the Hindutva chalk circle
- T20 World Cup: How moisture and dew help teams who bowl first
- Akhilesh talks Patel and Jinnah, BJP asks why ‘praise’ Pakistan
- Climate, supply chain on Modi table; India, US discuss region
Diwali 2021: Take a look at how India is gearing up for celebrationsNovember 1, 2021 6:06:00 pm
Best of Express
- ‘Can’t impose blanket ban on firecrackers’: Supreme Court sets aside Calcutta HC order
- Why GST collection has surged, what it indicates
- EntertainmentHow Sanjay Leela Bhansali found his muse in Aishwarya Rai: 'Our hands met, our eyes met, there was fire in her eyes'
- EntertainmentJai Bhim review: Suriya delivers a powerful film on discrimination
- TrendingStoreowner's thoughtful gesture to make gay customers feel included wins praise
- TrendingTom Hanks surprises US couple by ‘gatecrashing’ their beach wedding
- SportsIndia's T20 World Cup is all but over: 'We weren't brave enough'
- SportsT20 World Cup: How can India still hope to reach semis?
- OpinionThere’s a mismatch between India’s graduate aspirations and job availability
- How Pandya call will decide India's fate at World T20
- LifestyleMaid: The Margaret Qualley series narrativises abuse without normalising it
- TechnologyCrypto over gold on Dhanteras? Why GenZ and millennials are thinking different