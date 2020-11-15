1 / 10

Indians celebrated Diwali on November 14, 2020. It is one of the most popular Hindu festivals, celebrated during the Hindu luni-solar month of Kartik. On this day, people decorate their homes with diyas and rangoli and perform other rituals. Here's a glimpse of how they celebrated it this time. The Akshardham Temple in Gandhinagar was lit up with diyas for Diwali. Last year, too, the site was similarly decorated for the occasion. (Express Photo by Nirmal Harindran)