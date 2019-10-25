Toggle Menu Sections
Diwali 2019: Here is how India is gearing up for the festival of lights

The streets, markets, offices, and homes are all decked up for the biggest festival of the year. Here are some pictures that depict festive vibes across the country.

Diwali, or the Festival of Lights, stands for the triumph of light over darkness, good over evil and falls on the day of ‘amavasya’ or new moon in the Hindu month of Kartik. This year it will be celebrated on October 27 (Sunday). The festival begins at the end of the cropping season and is linked with happiness and prosperity.
Dhanteras or Dhanatrayodashi, is an important Hindu festival, which also marks the beginning of Diwali celebrations. The day-long festival is considered auspicious for people to purchase gold, silver, and utensils and offer prayers to Lord Ganesha and Goddess Lakshmi.
Here is how people re geariing up for the festival of lights. (REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar)

Lighting up diyas is a significant tradition followed during Diwali. Here a man is seen making earthen lamps which are used to decorate temples and homes, at a workshop in Ahmedabad, India. (REUTERS/Amit Dave)

As per mythology, there is a mention of the festival in the seventh century Sanskrit play Nagananda as Deepapratipadutsava. (REUTERS/Amit Dave)

Most Hindu families decorate their homes and offices with marigold flowers and Ashoka, mango and banana leaves on the day of Lakshmi Puja. Here a woman paints idols of Lord Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, and goddess of wealth Laxmi, which will be worshipped during Diwali, at a workshop in Kolkata, India (REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri)

Addressing the problem of pollution, which reaches its peak during the festival, students in Kolkata wore marks and took part in an anti-firecrackers campaign to raise awareness about pollution ahead of Diwali. (REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri)

A women arranges traditional earthen lamps for drying ahead of Diwali festival. (PTI Photo)

Artisans in Amritsar colour earthen lamps at a workshop ahead of the festival. (PTI Photo)

The day is also celebrated by many to mark the return of Lord Rama and Sita after 14 years of exile. For some, it stands for the return of Pandavas after 12 years of vanvas and a year of agyatvas. In New Delhi, on lookers gather at the Sarojini Market to purchase various items ahead of the much-awaited festival. (PTI Photo/Kamal Singh)

Deepavali is also referred to as Dipamalika in the famous Sanskrit poet Rajasekhara’s ninth century work Kavyamimamsa, where traditions of homes being cleaned and decorated with lights are mentioned. (PTI Photo)

The five-day celebrations of Diwali will begin with Dhanteras and will end with Bhai Dooj. On the third day, people come together to celebrate Diwali. (PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan)

