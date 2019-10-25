Diwali 2019: Here is how India is gearing up for the festival of lights

Diwali, or the Festival of Lights, stands for the triumph of light over darkness, good over evil and falls on the day of ‘amavasya’ or new moon in the Hindu month of Kartik. This year it will be celebrated on October 27 (Sunday). The festival begins at the end of the cropping season and is linked with happiness and prosperity.

Dhanteras or Dhanatrayodashi, is an important Hindu festival, which also marks the beginning of Diwali celebrations. The day-long festival is considered auspicious for people to purchase gold, silver, and utensils and offer prayers to Lord Ganesha and Goddess Lakshmi.

Here is how people re geariing up for the festival of lights. (REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar)