Bhutanese food is hearty, comforting, and deeply tied to local ingredients. Chillies aren’t just a spice here, they are treated as a vegetable! One can expect bold flavours, cheese based dishes, and warming meals perfect for mountain life.
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Ema Datshi: The national dish of Bhutan, made with chillies and local cheese, it’s spicy, creamy, and absolutely essential to try. (wikimedia commons)
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Jasha Maru: A spicy minced chicken stew flavoured with garlic, ginger, and chillies, comforting and aromatic. (wikimedia commons)
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Phaksha Paa: A rich pork dish cooked with radishes and dried chillies, offering a smoky, hearty flavour. (wikimedia commons)
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Red Rice: A staple grain in Bhutan, slightly nutty and often served alongside rich curries. (unsplash)
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Shamu Datshi: A vegetarian delight made with mushrooms and cheese, delivering earthy and creamy flavours. (wikimedia commons)
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Suja: A unique salty tea made with butter, perfect for keeping warm in Bhutan’s chilly climate. (instagram: wonder_bhutan)