Sweet potatoes are loved across the world for their natural sweetness, nutrition, and versatility. From Indian street food to global comfort dishes, they can be transformed into a variety of delicious meals. Here are six sweet potato dishes from around the world.
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Boniato con Mojo: A traditional Cuban dish where sweet potatoes are served with a tangy garlic-citrus sauce called mojo. It’s simple, flavourful, and highlights the natural taste of the vegetable. (youtube: lelita's cuban kitchen)
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Gamja Mattang: Crispy fried sweet potato chunks coated in a sticky caramelised syrup. This Korean snack is crunchy on the outside and soft inside. (youtube: maangchi)
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Imo Tempura: In Japan, sweet potatoes are sliced and deep fried into crispy tempura. The light batter enhances their natural sweetness and soft texture. (unsplash)
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Shakarkandi Chaat: A popular Indian street snack made with boiled sweet potatoes, lemon juice, and chaat masala. It’s tangy, spicy, and perfect for a light, healthy bite. (youtube: yumcurry)
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Sweet Potato and Black Bean Tacos: A healthy and flavourful taco filling made with roasted sweet potatoes and black beans. It’s a popular vegetarian option with bold spices. (youtube: two market girls)
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Sweet Potato Halwa: A rich Indian dessert made with grated sweet potatoes, milk, and ghee. It’s warm, aromatic, and perfect for festive occasions. (unsplash)