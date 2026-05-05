Refreshing curd-based dishes you should try this summer
These traditional curd dishes from around the world are summer must-haves.
Written by Lifestyle Desk
May 5, 2026 06:49 IST
May 5, 2026 06:49 IST
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Curd (yoghurt) is a summer staple across cultures but beyond the usual dishes lie some truly underrated gems. These lesser-known recipes are cooling, flavourful and deeply rooted in regional traditions. Here are six underrated curd based dishes from around the world you should try this summer. (unsplash)
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Ayran Aşı Soup, Turkey: A hearty yet cooling dish made with yogurt, chickpeas, grains and herbs, served cold and packed with nutrition, making it a complete summer meal. (wikimedia commons)
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Borani Banjan, Afghanistan: A rich yet cooling dish made with fried eggplant layered in tomato sauce and topped with garlicky yogurt, packed with bold flavours and texture. (unsplash)
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Chalop, Central Asia: A lesser known Central Asian favourite, chalop is a chilled yogurt based dish with cucumbers, herbs and sometimes vegetables, refreshing and hydrating. (youtube: nilufar cocina)
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Mast-o-Khiar, Iran: A Persian take on yogurt dip, this dish includes cucumbers, herbs, walnuts and sometimes raisins, creating a unique sweet-savoury balance. (unsplash)
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Mor Kuzhambu, India: A lighter, more regional cousin of kadhi, this Tamil dish uses curd, coconut and spices to create a mildly tangy curry, often paired with vegetables like ash gourd or okra. (wikimedia commons)
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Tarator, Bulgaria: A refreshing cold soup made with yogurt, cucumbers, garlic and dill. It’s incredibly light and perfect for hot European summers. (unsplash)