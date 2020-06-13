10 / 10

Disha Patani chose to stand out in the crowd in a cute outfit. Channelling some summer spirit, the actor stepped out at the airport in a quirky baby pink tee. Showing her toned belly by tying up the printed tee in a knot, she paired it with frayed denim shorts. We like the quirky patterns on her shorts, which made for an attractive and super cute buy. A small white backpack gave her a schoolgirl vibe. Obviously, the actor’s travel style is all about comfort as evident from her easy-breezy look, which she chose to round off with minimal make-up, a funky bracelet and white sneakers. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)