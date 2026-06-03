Sri Lanka is famous for beaches and tea estates, but beyond the popular hotspots lies a quieter side of the island filled with hidden coastlines, misty mountain escapes, and ancient wonders. If you’re looking to explore somewhere beyond the usual itinerary, these underrated places deserve a spot on your list. (unsplash)
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Belihuloya: Nestled in the hills, Belihuloya is ideal for travelers who love nature and peace. With waterfalls, hiking trails, rivers, and cool mountain air, it feels like a quiet escape from the busier hill stations. (wikimedia commons)
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Gal Oya National Park: Overshadowed by bigger parks, Gal Oya is one of Sri Lanka’s best-kept secrets. It’s the only national park where you can take a boat safari and spot elephants swimming between islands, an unforgettable sight. (wikimedia commons)
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Haputale: While Ella gets most of the attention, nearby Haputale is equally beautiful and far more peaceful. Surrounded by tea plantations and dramatic viewpoints, it’s a dreamy mountain retreat with stunning scenery. (wikimedia commons)
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Jaffna: Far in the north, Jaffna offers a completely different side of Sri Lanka. Think peaceful beaches, striking Hindu temples, colonial architecture, and a vibrant Tamil food scene. It’s rich in culture and far less crowded than the south. (wikimedia commons)
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Kalpitiya: This coastal gem is perfect for beach lovers wanting something quieter. Kalpitiya is known for dolphin watching, kite surfing, and beautiful lagoons, all without the crowds of Sri Lanka’s more famous shores. (wikimedia commons)
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Ritigala: A mysterious mountain and ancient monastery complex, Ritigala is surrounded by dense forest and local legends. The ruins feel hidden in time, making it one of Sri Lanka’s most atmospheric places to explore. (wikimedia commons)