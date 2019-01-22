Dior’s Couture Spring 2019 fashion show had a circus-theme runway

Dior recently presented their Spring 2019 haute couture collection in Paris and it is amazing how they turned the runway into a circus, literally. The fashion show, which took place in a lit-up, huge tent featuring a multi-coloured tile runway had female acrobats performing as the models walked the ramp. Maria Grazia Chiuri, who took over as the brand's first female artistic director in 2016 showcased a collection featuring some of 2019's biggest fashion trends including shimmers, metallics and a mix of pastel and vibrant colours. Let's take a look. (Source: AP)