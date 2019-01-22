Dior’s Couture Spring 2019 fashion show had a circus-theme runway

Toggle Menu Sections
Dior’s Couture Spring 2019 fashion show had a circus-theme runwayhttps://indianexpress.com/photos/lifestyle-gallery/diors-couture-spring-2019-fashion-show-paris-circus-theme-runway-5549971/

Recently, Dior showcased their Spring 2019 haute couture collection in Paris and they turned the runway into a circus, literally. Right from huge tents to female acrobats performing, it was a sight to behold.

Dior recently presented their Spring 2019 haute couture collection in Paris and it is amazing how they turned the runway into a circus, literally. The fashion show, which took place in a lit-up, huge tent featuring a multi-coloured tile runway had female acrobats performing as the models walked the ramp. Maria Grazia Chiuri, who took over as the brand's first female artistic director in 2016 showcased a collection featuring some of 2019's biggest fashion trends including shimmers, metallics and a mix of pastel and vibrant colours. Let's take a look. (Source: AP)

Candy-striped, structured mini dresses, checkered slit skirts, shimmery swim caps and studded boots were a part of the collection. (Source: AP)

A model walks the ramp at the Dior Spring'19 show in a colourful striped dress finished with artistically drawn stockings and a sequinned headwear. (Source: AP)

Sheer tops and shirts, voluminous sleeves, capes and netted face veil too featured in the collection. (Source: AP)

The female acrobats showcase their performance as a model walks the ramp. (Source: AP)

Not only vibrant colours, monochromatic outfits too were worn by the models. (Source: AP)

Some of the Hollywood A-listers along with top models were seen attending the show in Paris. Karlie Kloss (L), Monica Bellucci (C) and Olivia Palermo can be seen in this picture. (Source: AP)

Director Maria Grazia Chiuri accepts applause at the end of the Dior fashion show. (Source: AP)

