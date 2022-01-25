1 / 15

Christian Dior took the Spring/ Summer Haute Couture 2022 collection to the Paris runway. Masked guests included actors Rosamund Pike, Madelaine Petsch and Claire Foy along with influencer Chiara Ferragni and Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour. The venue featured larger-than-life embroidered artworks from Indian artist couple Madhvi Parekh and Manu Parekh. The exhibition of surreal pieces will remain in place for public viewing throughout the week.



Designer Maria Grazia Chiuri appears at the end of her Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2022 collection show for fashion house Dior in Paris on January 24, 2022. (REUTERS/Violeta Santos Moura)