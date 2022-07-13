5 / 8

The conceptualisation and research has been done by Samit Das. According to him, The cartoon's imagery is the expression and realization of society and the political situation. Therefore, it needs a clear presentation. This expression brings smiley energy into the community, not for any depression or satire. The responsibility of cartoonists is to get a laughter situation in the society through cartoon even if the reality is sad. Generally, cartoons have local nuances of languages, and the essence never remains the same as it translates. So, one may need to know the regional and local politics. Caricatures may instrument to understanding the varied and unique cultures of India, he writes in the press statement (Source: IIC)