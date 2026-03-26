Ceramics have been an essential part of human history, serving everything from practical daily utensils to profound artistic expression. Across various cultures, diverse techniques and materials have given rise to unique styles. Here are six distinct types of ceramics from around the world. (unsplash)
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Faience: A glazed ceramic known for its bright, smooth finish and decorative patterns. Historically popular in ancient Egypt and later in European pottery. (wikimedia commons)
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Raku: A traditional Japanese technique known for its unique glazing and firing process, resulting in unpredictable and artistic finishes. (unsplash)
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Majolica: Brightly colored and decorated pottery coated with a white glaze, often featuring intricate patterns and designs. (wikimedia commons)
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Stoneware (Germany): A durable, non-porous ceramic fired at high temperatures. It is commonly used for kitchenware due to its strength and rustic look. (unsplash)
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Porcelain (China): Known for its delicate, translucent quality, porcelain is made from refined clay and fired at very high temperatures. It is both strong and elegant. (unsplash)
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Terracotta: A reddish brown clay pottery widely used for sculptures, tiles, and everyday items. It is simple, earthy, and deeply rooted in tradition. (unsplash)